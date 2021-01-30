Georgia Tech muscles out win over No. 16 Florida State

Tech took a 33-26 lead into halftime, lurching ahead with a closing 11-1 run fueled by challenging defense. Devoe was in position to draw an over-the-back foul. Wright blocked a dunk try and later stole an inbounds pass. Alvarado swiped the ball from guard RayQuan Evans with his blurry-quick hands.

Tech hung on in the second half, squeezing out enough steals, free throws and clutch baskets to fend off the Seminoles. A key sequence unfolded with the Jackets up 54-47 with 7:16 remaining. Thanks to FSU losing a missed free throw out of bounds to extend Tech’s possession, Seminoles guard and Jonesboro High grad M.J. Walker was called for his fourth and fifth fouls, costing FSU its leading scorer. The Jackets went up 57-47, then got the ball back when FSU lost the ball on a throwahead pass. Wright made another free throw to put the Jackets up by 11 for a 58-47 lead with 6:32 to play.

Tech’s lead didn’t fall below seven points the rest of the way. Wright punctuated the win with three dunks in the final minute. With Florida State getting called for 22 fouls, the most for a Tech opponent in a non-overtime game, the Jackets were 19-for-25 from the line.