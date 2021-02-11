No. 9 Virginia vexes Georgia Tech again

Tech had the chance to send a strong signal to the NCAA tournament selection committee by beating the Cavaliers, No. 7 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. Instead, the Jackets can claim only another close loss to Virginia and consider what might have been.

In two games against Virginia, the Jackets led for more than 53 of the 80 minutes and ended up getting swept, extending their losing streak against their nemeses in orange and blue to eight games.

Wednesday, Tech led 44-41 with 6:18 to go on a jumper by Alvarado, but the Cavaliers then reeled off a 12-1 run, with Clark hitting the go-ahead basket on a jumper and then bagging a 3-pointer on the next possession. Clark scored all of his 14 points in the second half.

Alvarado led the Jackets with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. He was also assigned to guard Hauser, the Cavaliers’ leading scorer at 15.4 points per game and someone with an eight-inch height advantage. Hounded by Alvarado, who chased him around the perimeter, suffocated him when he had the ball and prevented him from getting strong post-up positions, Hauser scored a season-low eight points, although he scored two critical baskets in the final six minutes.