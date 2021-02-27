Georgia Tech takes down Syracuse for fourth consecutive win

Georgia Tech’s push for the NCAA tournament continued Saturday with Moses Wright at the lead. Behind a 31-point game from the Yellow Jackets forward, Tech defeated Syracuse 84-77 at McCamish Pavilion for its fourth consecutive win.
The Jackets secured the result with a dominating second-half effort in which they outscored the Orange 50-38. Tech (13-8, 9-6 ACC) led by as many as 13 in the first half, but were down 39-34 at the half as the Orange closed with a 23-5 run.
Wright scored 19 of his 31 points in the second half, many on dunks on transition or when he was able to get behind Syracuse’s 2-3 zone. He also pulled down 16 rebounds. Wright scored a career-high 33 against the Orange last season in a 79-72 loss at the Carrier Dome in February. Guard Jordan Usher also was a significant contributor with 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists.
Syracuse (13-8, 7-7) controlled the first half in part with 5-for-10 shooting from 3-point range in the first half, but cooled off in the second half, at 2-for-11.
With the win, Tech moved three games over .500 in ACC play for the first time since March 1996.