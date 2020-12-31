Georgia Tech dumps North Carolina

Relying on guard play to overcome a size mismatch, Georgia Tech’s unlikely recent torment of North Carolina continued Wednesday night.
On a night when Moses Wright, the ACC’s leading scorer, was muted against the Tar Heels’ massive front line, the Yellow Jackets were carried by guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe, who both scored 20 in a 72-67 win over North Carolina at McCamish Pavilion. The win was the Jackets’ fifth in the past six games, pushing further into the past the season-opening losses to Georgia State and Mercer.
After taking a 65-64 lead with 3:42 remaining, North Carolina (5-4, 0-2 ACC) scored only once the rest of the way, aided by a block by Wright and a key steal in the final minute with the Tar Heels down three points. Wright was playing on fumes at that point, as he logged 39 minutes as coach Josh Pastner couldn’t bear to rest him with UNC’s big-man rotation led by Armando Bacot controlling the interior.
Tech (5-3, 1-1 ACC) closed out the game with 12.9 seconds left when Alvarado made a pair of free throws for the final 72-67 edge. Alvarado had given the Tar Heels life when he missed the front end of a one-and-one with 26.9 seconds remaining. With North Carolina playing for a tie, Alvarado secured the rebound of a missed 3-pointer by R.J. Davis with 17 seconds left, leading to his game-clinching free throws.
The win improved Pastner’s record over the Tar Heels to 3-2.
Down 35-29 at halftime, the Jackets finally caught the Tar Heels midway through the second half with a 7-0 run spurred by defense. Jordan Usher hit a 3-pointer, Devoe scored on a layup triggered by a defensive stop and then Wright scored in transition in a possession triggered by a steal by Alvarado.
Tech shot 52.9% from the field for the game, including 61.5% in the second half. The Jackets were 10-for-22 from 3-point range, led by Devoe’s 4-for-7 shooting and guard Bubba Parham’s 3-for-4 effort.