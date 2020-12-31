Georgia Tech dumps North Carolina

On a night when Moses Wright, the ACC’s leading scorer, was muted against the Tar Heels’ massive front line, the Yellow Jackets were carried by guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe, who both scored 20 in a 72-67 win over North Carolina at McCamish Pavilion. The win was the Jackets’ fifth in the past six games, pushing further into the past the season-opening losses to Georgia State and Mercer.

After taking a 65-64 lead with 3:42 remaining, North Carolina (5-4, 0-2 ACC) scored only once the rest of the way, aided by a block by Wright and a key steal in the final minute with the Tar Heels down three points. Wright was playing on fumes at that point, as he logged 39 minutes as coach Josh Pastner couldn’t bear to rest him with UNC’s big-man rotation led by Armando Bacot controlling the interior.