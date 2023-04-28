X

Impactful loss for Georgia Tech as Akelo Stone enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Georgia Tech’s latest entry into the transfer portal was by far its most impactful loss of the six departures since the team ended spring practice April 15.

Defensive tackle Akelo Stone, who was selected the team’s outstanding defensive lineman in spring practice and was made a captain for the spring game, put his name into the transfer database Friday, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution confirmed. The two honors made clear how well Stone was perceived within the program and how high the expectations were for him for the coming season. This past season, Stone was a rotational player and had 12 tackles, four for loss. Stone, from Jenkins High in Savannah, has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

The five Tech players to go into the portal before Stone since the Yellow Jackets concluded spring practice – defensive end Grey Carroll, linebacker Khatavian Franks, running back Antonio Martin, defensive tackle K.J. Miles and tight end Ben Postma – all had received minimal or no playing time.

The transfer portal closes for football Sunday. Teams can continue to recruit players that have registered to transfer, but players won’t be able to add their name to the portal unless they are grad transfers.

About the Author

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

