Georgia Tech’s Haynes King, Weston Franklin recognized by ACC

King was named the conference’s quarterback of the week after four touchdown passes and 377 yards of total offense against the Tar Heels. He passed for 287 yards and rushed for 90, including a 52-yard run in the fourth quarter that set up a game-winning 5-yard touchdown pass to tight end Brett Seither with 4:28 to go in the game.

King led Georgia Tech to scores on seven of its final nine possessions of the game, including three straight touchdown drives of 75 yards or more in the fourth quarter.

His 377 yards of total offense were the 11th-most in Tech history while his 76.7 completion percentage was the second-highest in program history for a passer with at least 30 attempts. King became the second quarterback in Tech history to throw at least four touchdown passes three times in a season joining Joe Hamilton in 1999 who did it three times that season.

King was also named Monday to the Davey O’Brien Award Great 8 and the Manning Award Stars of the Week list for Week 9 of the season. Both awards recognize the nation’s top quarterbacks of the week.

Franklin anchored an offensive front that paved the way for Tech to rush for 348 yards, including 246 in the fourth quarter alone, and that did not allow a sack. The center was especially impressive in the Jackets’ dominant fourth quarter as two of the biggest plays of the period, a 70-yard touchdown run by Dontae Smith and a 52-yard run by King, came on middle runs that followed key blocks from Franklin.

According to Pro Football Focus, Franklin was Tech’s second-highest graded offensive lineman in the win and highest-graded run blocker.