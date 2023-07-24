Georgia Tech’s First Saturday on The Flats fan event scheduled for Aug. 5

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech
By
12 minutes ago
X

First Saturday on The Flats, Georgia Tech’s annual fan-day event, will be held starting at 11 a.m Aug. 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Tech athletics announced Monday.

First Saturday on The Flats will feature the opportunity for fans to interact with the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2023 season. Players will be available to sign autographs and the event will also feature gridiron activities, a DJ, tailgate games and interactive football experiences such as running out of the tunnel onto the field, field-goal kicking and other drills. There will also be giveaways and drawings for prizes.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Jackets

Admission and parking is free and concessions will be available for purchase inside the stadium. Fans can enter through the field-level northwest tunnel, located at Callaway Plaza on the north end of the stadium (off Bobby Dodd Way), between Gates 6 and 6A. Parking (including ADA accessible spaces) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Peters (E52) and Klaus (E40) parking decks and McCamish Lot (E65).

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Steve Schaefer

Injunction in training center referendum lawsuit could push vote to 20242h ago

Credit: AJC

Tom Moreland, longtime Georgia DOT commissioner, has died
18m ago

Former Atlanta City Hall CFO’s corruption trial delayed to 2024
3h ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
7h ago

Credit: TNS

Oppenheimer sued by more investors for losses in a $120M Ponzi scheme
7h ago

Credit: DEVLIN CLEVELAND

Hampton Police investigating racist flyers spread after mass shooting
3h ago
The Latest

Who will start at quarterback for Georgia Tech in 2023?
7h ago
Yellow Jackets take stage at ACC Football Kickoff on Tuesday
Gavin Stewart leads Georgia Tech’s special teams
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Gridlock Guy: Why chicken guts keep wrecking your commute
7h ago
Channel 2 Action News partners with groups for school supply drive
11h ago
In the AJC: Read Atlanta pediatricians’ plea for action on gun violence toward kids
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top