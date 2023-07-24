Georgia Tech’s First Saturday on The Flats fan event scheduled for Aug. 5

First Saturday on The Flats, Georgia Tech’s annual fan-day event, will be held starting at 11 a.m Aug. 5 at Bobby Dodd Stadium, Tech athletics announced Monday.

First Saturday on The Flats will feature the opportunity for fans to interact with the Yellow Jackets ahead of the 2023 season. Players will be available to sign autographs and the event will also feature gridiron activities, a DJ, tailgate games and interactive football experiences such as running out of the tunnel onto the field, field-goal kicking and other drills. There will also be giveaways and drawings for prizes.

Admission and parking is free and concessions will be available for purchase inside the stadium. Fans can enter through the field-level northwest tunnel, located at Callaway Plaza on the north end of the stadium (off Bobby Dodd Way), between Gates 6 and 6A. Parking (including ADA accessible spaces) will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the Peters (E52) and Klaus (E40) parking decks and McCamish Lot (E65).