Georgia Tech basketball has another player enter the NCAA transfer portal

Ibrahim Souare played in 30 games for the Yellow Jackets this season
Georgia Tech forward Ibrahim Souare (30) dunks during the second half against Stanford at McCamish Pavilion, Wednesday, February, 12, 2024, in Atlanta. Georgia Tech won 60-52. (Jason Getz / AJC)

8 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program could be losing a third player off the 2024-25 roster.

Redshirt freshman Ibrahim Souare entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Thursday, according to Rivals. Souare is a 6-foot-9, 225-pound center from Guinea who averaged 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over 30 games this season.

Souare did not play during the 2023-24 season and used that campaign as a redshirt season. He made his Tech debut Nov. 6 against West Georgia.

Because of Tech’s rash of injuries, Souare was pressed into action over the latter portion of the schedule and started 14 games. He had a career-high nine points and a career-high 12 rebounds at Clemson on Feb. 4.

Tech now has Soaure, point guard Nait George and forward Duncan Powell in the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

