Georgia Tech basketball has another player enter the NCAA transfer portal

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program could be losing a third player off the 2024-25 roster.

Redshirt freshman Ibrahim Souare entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Thursday, according to Rivals. Souare is a 6-foot-9, 225-pound center from Guinea who averaged 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over 30 games this season.

Souare did not play during the 2023-24 season and used that campaign as a redshirt season. He made his Tech debut Nov. 6 against West Georgia.