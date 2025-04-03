Georgia Tech basketball has another player enter the NCAA transfer portal

The Georgia Tech men’s basketball program could be losing a third player off the 2024-25 roster.
Redshirt freshman Ibrahim Souare entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Thursday, according to Rivals. Souare is a 6-foot-9, 225-pound center from Guinea who averaged 2.8 points and 3.6 rebounds over 30 games this season.
Souare did not play during the 2023-24 season and used that campaign as a redshirt season. He made his Tech debut Nov. 6 against West Georgia.
Because of Tech’s rash of injuries, Souare was pressed into action over the latter portion of the schedule and started 14 games. He had a career-high nine points and a career-high 12 rebounds at Clemson on Feb. 4.
Tech now has Soaure, point guard Nait George and forward Duncan Powell in the NCAA’s transfer portal.
