Here is the college football Week 2 schedule, including TV times, networks and how to livestream all FBS games Friday-Saturday (Sept. 6-7). All times are EDT.
Two Week 2 games feature a head-to-head matchup within the Top 25, highlighted by No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan. The other game is No. 14 Tennessee versus No. 24 North Carolina State in Charlotte. Overall, 23 games include ranked teams, with all 25 teams in action.
Here is the schedule this week for all 10 FBS conferences and the FBS independents:
Time, Teams, Network
» Friday, Sept. 6
7 p.m., BYU at SMU, ESPN2
7 p.m., Western Illinois at Indiana, Big Ten Network
9 p.m., Duke at Northwestern, FS1
» Saturday, Sept. 7
ACC
Noon, No. 23 Georgia Tech at Syracuse, ACC Network
Noon, Pitt at Cincinnati, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., California at Auburn, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., Charlotte at North Carolina, ACC Network
3:30 p.m., Duquesne at Boston College, ACC Network-Extra
3:30 p.m., Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville, ACC Network-Extra, ESPN-Plus
4:30 p.m., Marshall at Virginia Tech, The CW
6 p.m., Florida A&M at No. 12 Miami, ACC Network-Extra
7 p.m., Cal Poly at Stanford, ACC Network-Extra
7 p.m., Virginia at Wake Forest, ESPN2
7:30 p.m., No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 N.C. State (Charlotte, N.C.), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
8 p.m., Appalachian State at No. 25 Clemson, ACC Network
American Athletic
Noon, Army at Florida Atlantic, CBS Sports Network
Noon, No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane, ESPN
Noon, Troy at Memphis, ESPNU
3:30 p.m., Charlotte at North Carolina, ACC Network
3:30 p.m., Temple at Navy, CBS Sports Network
4 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, ESPNU
6 p.m., East Carolina at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., South Florida at Alabama, ESPN
7 p.m., Texas Southern at Rice, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Tulsa at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Stephen F. Austin at North Texas, ESPN-Plus
Big 12
Noon, Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, No. 17 Kansas State at Tulane, ESPN
Noon, Pitt at Cincinnati, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., Baylor at No. 11 Utah, Fox
3:30 p.m., Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa, CBS
6 p.m., Albany at West Virginia, ESPN-Plus
6:30 p.m., Sam Houston State at Central Florida, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., No. 19 Kansas at Illinois, FS1
7:30 p.m., Colorado at Nebraska, NBC
7:45 p.m., Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma, SEC Network
8 p.m., Long Island at TCU, ESPN-Plus
10 p.m., Northern Arizona at No. 20 Arizona, ESPN-Plus
10 p.m., Texas Tech at Washington State, Fox
10:30 p.m., Mississippi State at Arizona State, ESPN
Big Ten
Noon, Akron at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
Noon, Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State, Big Ten Network
Noon, Rhode Island at Minnesota, Peacock
Noon, No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan, Fox
3:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Washington, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Iowa State at No. 21 Iowa, CBS
3:30 p.m., Michigan State at Maryland, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., South Dakota at Wisconsin, FS1
7 p.m., No. 19 Kansas at Illinois, FS1
7:30 p.m., Colorado at Nebraska, NBC
7:30 p.m., Western Michigan at No. 2 Ohio State, Big Ten Network
10 p.m., Boise State at No. 7 Oregon, Peacock
11 p.m., Utah State at No. 13 USC, Big Ten Network
Conference USA
3:30 p.m., Jacksonville State at No. 22 Louisville, ACC Network-Extra, ESPN-Plus
4:15 p.m., Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss, SEC Network
6 p.m., Central Michigan at Florida International, ESPN-Plus
6:30 p.m., Sam Houston State at Central Florida, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Eastern Kentucky at Western Kentucky, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw State, ESPN-Plus
9 p.m., Southern Utah at Texas El-Paso, ESPN-Plus
10:30 p.m., Liberty at New Mexico State, ESPN2
MAC
Noon, Akron at Rutgers, Big Ten Network
Noon, Bowling Green at No. 8 Penn State, Big Ten Network
2 p.m., Missouri State at Ball State, ESPN-Plus
2:30 p.m., St. Francis at Kent State, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Eastern Michigan at Washington, Big Ten Network
3:30 p.m., Massachusetts at Toledo, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame, NBC
6 p.m., Central Michigan at Florida International, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., South Alabama at Ohio, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri, SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Western Michigan at Ohio State, Big Ten Network
Mountain West
3 p.m., Utah Tech at Nevada-Las Vegas, Mountain West Network and Silver State Sports and Entertainment Network
3:30 p.m., Idaho at Wyoming, TruTV/Max
7 p.m., Georgia Southern at Nevada, TruTV/Max
7 p.m., Northern Colorado at Colorado State, Mountain West Network/Altitude
7 p.m., San Jose State at Air Force, CBS Sports Network
10 p.m., Boise State at No. 7 Oregon, Peacock
10 p.m., Sacramento State at Fresno State, Mountain West Network
10:30 p.m., Liberty at New Mexico State, ESPN2
10:30 p.m., Oregon State at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network
11 p.m., Utah State at No. 13 USC, Big Ten Network
Pac-12
10 p.m., Texas Tech at Washington State, Fox
10:30 p.m., Oregon State at San Diego State, CBS Sports Network
SEC
Noon, Arkansas at No. 16 Oklahoma State, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
Noon, No. 3 Texas at No. 10 Michigan, Fox
12:45 p.m., McNeese State at Texas A&M, SEC Network
2 p.m., Tennessee Tech at No. 1 Georgia, SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., California at Auburn, ESPN2
3:30 p.m., South Carolina at Kentucky, ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
4:15 p.m., Middle Tennessee at No. 6 Ole Miss, SEC Network
7 p.m., Buffalo at No. 9 Missouri, SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., South Florida at No. 4 Alabama, ESPN
7 p.m., Samford at Florida, SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., Alcorn State at Vanderbilt, ESPNU
7:30 p.m., Nicholls State at No. 18 LSU, SEC Network-Plus, ESPN-Plus
7:30 p.m., No. 14 Tennessee vs. No. 24 N.C. State (Charlotte, N.C.), ABC (Channel 2 Action News in the Atlanta TV market)
7:45 p.m., Houston at No. 15 Oklahoma, SEC Network
10:30 p.m., Mississippi State at Arizona State, ESPN
Sun Belt
Noon, Troy at Memphis, ESPNU
4 p.m., Texas-San Antonio at Texas State, ESPNU
4:30 p.m., Marshall at Virginia Tech, The CW
6 p.m., East Carolina at Old Dominion, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., Gardner-Webb at James Madison, ESPN-Plus
6 p.m., South Alabama at Ohio, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Alabama-Birmingham at Louisiana-Monroe, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Chattanooga at Georgia State, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Georgia Southern at Nevada, TruTV/Max
7 p.m., Louisiana-Lafayette at Kennesaw State, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Southeastern Louisiana at Southern Mississippi, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., Tulsa at Arkansas State, ESPN-Plus
7 p.m., William & Mary at Coastal Carolina, ESPN-Plus
8 p.m., Appalachian State at No. 25 Clemson, ACC Network
FBS independents
Noon, Merrimack at Connecticut (No TV)
3:30 p.m., Massachusetts at Toledo, ESPN-Plus
3:30 p.m., Northern Illinois at No. 5 Notre Dame, NBC
