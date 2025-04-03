ACC women’s basketball tournament coming to Atlanta in 2026

“We are excited to host the 2026 Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament at Gas South Arena and to engage with the community in showcasing our exceptional student-athletes, coaches, programs and institutions,” ACC commissioner Jim Phillips said in a news release from the conference. “Women’s basketball is thriving, and we are delighted to bring the longest-running collegiate conference women’s basketball tournament to a new, state-of-the-art venue in our region, further enhancing the incredible success we have achieved with our partners in Greensboro.”

Gas South Arena, home to the Atlanta Gladiators hockey team, Georgia Swarm lacrosse team and Atlanta Vibe volleyball team, hosted the 2010 SEC women’s basketball tournament.

“We are thrilled to welcome the Ally ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament to Gas South Arena and Gwinnett County,” president and CEO of the Gwinnett Convention & Visitors Bureau Stan Hall said. “This is an incredible opportunity to showcase our state-of-the-art venue and the vibrant community that makes this region so special. We are excited to bring such a prestigious event to our fans and to continue elevating Gwinnett County as a premier destination for sports and entertainment. The energy and enthusiasm surrounding this tournament will undoubtedly leave a lasting impact on our community.”

The newly renovated Gas South Convention Center, situated on the Gas South District campus, will serve as the home of ACC fan fest during the tournament. The arena has a capacity of 13,000.

This past season, the 2025 ACC women’s basketball tournament drew more than 70,000 fans for the first time since 2009. The title game, which featured No. 11 Duke and No. 7 North Carolina State, set an attendance record with 11,823 fans.