Georgia Tech secondary looks like a strength for 2025 season

One of the strengths of the Georgia Tech defense in 2025 should be its secondary.
Tech returns five veteran defensive backs to a unit that ranked sixth in the ACC in passing defense (220.7 yards per game allowed) last season.
“We got high expectations,” senior Omar Daniels said. “We’re trying to be the best secondary in the nation this year. We got a lot of young guys coming in as well, so we’re trying to bring them along so we can have depth. But the main thing is staying together, making sure everybody is on the same page, continue to elevate each and every day.”
Daniels played nearly 500 snaps for Tech’s defense in 2024, logging plays at free safety, strong safety and cornerback. His versatility is something defensive backs coach Cory Peoples, cornerbacks coach Kobie Jones and defensive coordinator Blake Gideon (a former safety at Texas) are looking for in all of Tech’s defensive backs.
Peoples said Tech’s spring practice, which continues with a scrimmage Saturday at Bobby Dodd Stadium, is a valuable time to develop that versatility in the secondary.
“The great thing about it, when you get injuries, you get to see some other guys move around. It kind of helps your depth, so we can move a lot of guys from inside to outside,” Peoples said. “We don’t really do just stationary positions, we make sure all our guys play everything. You might play field safety one day, you might play boundary safety one day. Take a guy like (senior) Rodney Shelley who is one of the best cover guys, put him inside any time we want and I think he can get it done.”
Shelley, Daniels, cornerback Ahmari Harvey, safety Clayton Powell-Lee and nickel back Syeed Gibbs make up the core of Tech’s back end, which will continue to deploy two safeties, two cornerbacks and a nickel back in Gideon’s defense.
Zachary Tobe, D.J. Moore, Daiquan White (an Eastern Michigan transfer), Elgin Sessions (a freshman), Nehemiah Chandler (a redshirt freshman), Kelvin Hill (an Alabama-Birmingham transfer) and Tae Harris are among the Jackets in the two-deep rotation this spring.
Jones, in his first season coaching the group, said he has been impressed with the unit’s willingness to go all-out.
“Those guys play with tremendous effort. They play hard. And that was the thing I was expecting when I got here. And that’s the thing they do. They play hard, they play extremely hard,” Jones said. “Obviously, we gotta clean up technique and some of that stuff, but as a coach, you don’t coach effort. Those guys either got it or they don’t, right? That’s the one thing I haven’t really had to coach as much. Those guys are going hard, they give great effort.
“So that’s the biggest thing. What I’d seen on film is what I’m getting right now. We’ll clean up the rest of the stuff and play with better technique, but the effort is there, the tenacity that they play with is there.”
Tech’s secondary, while solid in 2024, still has room to improve in 2025. The Jackets ranked 14th in the ACC and 100th nationally in passing efficiency defense and interceped only five passes, tied for the fourth fewest nationally.
With all its returning pieces, and the addition of some transfers and notable recruits (including Harris, Sessions and Jayden Barr), the Jackets sound confident they can make those improvements.
“We got depth, and that’s the biggest thing,” Peoples said. “When somebody goes down, you want to be able to plug and play. We got some guys back there who’s getting better every day from playing different positions. A lot of depth from playing nickel to playing corner. That’s very helpful.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com
Transfers make Georgia Tech’s roster look different, but will it look better?
Key’s roster consists of 18 transfers who he believes will help increase the talent level and depth of his program as it looks to contend for the ACC championship this season.
Georgia Tech looking to replace three starters on offensive line
Right tackle Jordan Williams and center Weston Franklin graduated after the 2024 season and left tackle Corey Robinson transferred to Arkansas, leaving three holes to fill ...
Featured
Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Senate votes to overturn rule that capped bank overdraft fees at $5
Bank advocates are lauding a proposed move to scrap a $5 cap on bank overdraft fees, but U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia says it could squeeze American families.
A look at who’s on the Braves’ 26-man roster for opening day
The Braves are carrying 13 pitchers and 13 position players to start the season.
As YSL trial dragged on, justice for other families was put on hold
The length of the YSL case meant many other criminal cases in Georgia had to be put on hold, worsening an already full backlog of cases stemming from the COVID-19 shutdowns.