Georgia Tech women fall in first round of ACC Tournament

Maria Gakdeng added 14 points and seven rebounds and Taina Mair had 10 rebounds and seven assists to go with six points.

Ally VanTimmeren’s basket to open the second half for Boston College resulted in the game’s first double-digit lead that reached a high of 17.

After going 4 of 16 in the first quarter and trailing by three, Boston College made 7 of 10 shots in the second and outscored the Yellow Jackets by 12 for a 27-18 edge. The 18 points were the Yellow Jackets’ lowest first-half output of the season.

Boston College beat Georgia Tech at home on Dec. 18 in the teams’ only regular-season meeting.