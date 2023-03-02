X
Georgia Tech women fall in first round of ACC Tournament

Georgia Tech
By News services
Updated 34 minutes ago

Georgia Tech rallied from a 17-point deficit to get as close as three but still fell to Boston College 62-57 on Wednesday in the first round of the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C.

Bianca Jackson scored 11 of her 19 points in the fourth quarter and Tonie Morgan had nine of her 16 when the 14th-seeded Yellow Jackets (13-17) pulled within three for the final time with 20.6 seconds left. But BC made two free throws to clinch the win.

Dontavia Waggoner returned from a nine-game absence to score 10 of her 16 points in the fourth quarter for the Eagles.

Waggoner hadn’t played since Jan. 22 because of a leg injury but made 5 of 10 shots, was 6 of 9 from the free-throw line and grabbed seven rebounds for the 11th-seeded Eagles (16-16).

Boston College will take on sixth-seeded Miami on Thursday.

Maria Gakdeng added 14 points and seven rebounds and Taina Mair had 10 rebounds and seven assists to go with six points.

Ally VanTimmeren’s basket to open the second half for Boston College resulted in the game’s first double-digit lead that reached a high of 17.

After going 4 of 16 in the first quarter and trailing by three, Boston College made 7 of 10 shots in the second and outscored the Yellow Jackets by 12 for a 27-18 edge. The 18 points were the Yellow Jackets’ lowest first-half output of the season.

Boston College beat Georgia Tech at home on Dec. 18 in the teams’ only regular-season meeting.

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Police: Stetson Bennett hid behind brick wall prior to arrest5h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Long before season, Georgia Tech president found football performance ‘worrisome’
5h ago

Georgia’s Jalen Carter pulled from media interviews at NFL combine
8h ago

Credit: AP

In federal trial, Ron Bell pleads guilty to extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner
2h ago

Credit: AP

Credit: TNS

Landing Lamar Jackson would instantly transform the QB-less Falcons
6h ago
Credit: AP

In federal trial, Ron Bell pleads guilty to extorting Georgia Tech, Josh Pastner
2h ago
Long before season, Georgia Tech president found football performance ‘worrisome’
5h ago
Georgia Tech’s Tonie Morgan named to ACC’s All-Freshman Team
13h ago
Credit: Nedra Rhone

Atlanta neighbors want to reclaim and revitalize the Joyland neighborhood
16h ago
Kemp administration deals blow to Buckhead cityhood push
16h ago
Georgia Power proposes steep rate increase for customers - How it affects what you pay
6h ago
