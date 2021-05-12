Georgia Tech to begin ACC softball tournament Thursday

Coach Aileen Morales’ team is 19-25 overall and 11-19 in the ACC. The Jackets placed four players on the All-ACC team released Tuesday, including first-teamers Emma Kauf (catcher) and Tricia Awald (first base). It’s the first time that Tech has put two players on the all-conference first team since 2013.

Outfielder Cameron Stanford was named to the second team for the third season in a row while outfielder Breanna Roper was named to the third team. Kauf, a freshman, became the first player Tech player to be named first-team All-ACC and also to the ACC all-freshman team.