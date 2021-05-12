Georgia Tech to begin ACC softball tournament Thursday

After finishing ninth in the ACC, Georgia Tech’s softball tournament will begin play in the conference tournament Wednesday in Louisville, Ky. The Yellow Jackets, the No. 9 seed, will play No. 8 seed Syracuse in a first-round game scheduled for 1 p.m. The winner will play top-seeded Clemson on Thursday in a quarterfinal matchup.
Coach Aileen Morales’ team is 19-25 overall and 11-19 in the ACC. The Jackets placed four players on the All-ACC team released Tuesday, including first-teamers Emma Kauf (catcher) and Tricia Awald (first base). It’s the first time that Tech has put two players on the all-conference first team since 2013.
Outfielder Cameron Stanford was named to the second team for the third season in a row while outfielder Breanna Roper was named to the third team. Kauf, a freshman, became the first player Tech player to be named first-team All-ACC and also to the ACC all-freshman team.
The Jackets go into the tournament on a five-game winning streak, including a four-game sweep of Virginia to end the regular season. The tournament’s first three rounds will be broadcast on the ACC Network, while the final will be televised on ESPN2.
