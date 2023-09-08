BreakingNews
Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges

Georgia Tech-South Carolina State: TV, online, radio information

Georgia Tech
By
1 hour ago
X

After letting a lead slip away with a second-half collapse in the season opener, Georgia Tech faces what might be a welcome sight in an FCS program.

South Carolina State has lost both of its games this season, having been outscored by Jackson State and Charlotte 61-10. After playing the Bulldogs, the Yellow Jackets face consecutive road games, against Ole Miss and Wake Forest. Saturday’s game provides a potential boost ahead of playing those opponents.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 0-1, South Carolina State 0-2

Television: The game will be livestreamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN-Plus. Chuckie Kempf will handle play-by-play, with Forrest Conoly as the analyst.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 204.

Online: RamblinWreck.com.

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Editors' Picks

Credit: TNS

NEW DETAILS
Fulton grand jury report hints at why it suggested charges against Loeffler, Perdue3h ago

Credit: TNS

BREAKING
Woodstock woman and ‘zip-tie guy’ son sentenced on Jan. 6 charges
33m ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE
Argument leads to shooting at SW Atlanta apartment complex
1m ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
4h ago

University of West Georgia to move to NCAA Division I
4h ago

NEW VIDEO
Before censure vote, Fulton Commissioner Hall denounced in song
4h ago
The Latest
Helluva Block Party makes debut Saturday
51m ago
5 things to know about Georgia Tech’s home opener vs. South Carolina State
53m ago
Georgia Tech’s Malik Rutherford plays for mother, former coach
8h ago
Featured

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Week 4 Georgia high school football scoreboard
6h ago
YOUR HEALTH
With COVID-19 rising in Georgia, updates on booster vaccines and symptoms
Meet the 34-year-old judge who will oversee Trump prosecution in Georgia
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top