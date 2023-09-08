Georgia Tech-South Carolina State: TV, online, radio information

After letting a lead slip away with a second-half collapse in the season opener, Georgia Tech faces what might be a welcome sight in an FCS program.

South Carolina State has lost both of its games this season, having been outscored by Jackson State and Charlotte 61-10. After playing the Bulldogs, the Yellow Jackets face consecutive road games, against Ole Miss and Wake Forest. Saturday’s game provides a potential boost ahead of playing those opponents.

Here is some important information regarding how to follow the action:

Date: Saturday, Sept. 9

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Bobby Dodd Stadium, Atlanta

Records: Georgia Tech 0-1, South Carolina State 0-2

Television: The game will be livestreamed on ACC Network Extra and ESPN-Plus. Chuckie Kempf will handle play-by-play, with Forrest Conoly as the analyst.

Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Georgia Tech Sports Network, heard in metro Atlanta this week on 680 AM/93.7 FM. Andy Demetra is handling play-by-play. Joe Hamilton is the analyst, and Chris Mooneyham is the sideline reporter.

Satellite radio: You can listen on SiriusXM Ch. 204.

Online: RamblinWreck.com.