Georgia Tech safety Jaylon King recognized on AP All-ACC team

Georgia Tech senior safety Jaylon King was named second-team all-ACC by the Associated Press on Tuesday.

Coming back from a leg injury that cost him the final seven games of the 2022 season, King has intercepted four passes and recovered two fumbles for the Yellow Jackets in 2023. His four interceptions are tied for third in the ACC and 20th nationally, while his two fumble recoveries are good a tie for second in the conference and 17th in the nation.

His six total takeaways are tied for tops in the ACC, while his 12 passes defended rank third in the league. He also ranks third on the team with 65 tackles and has blocked a kick.