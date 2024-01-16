Georgia Tech receiver Eric Singleton named freshman all-American

Georgia Tech wide receiver Eric Singleton Jr. was named to the 2023 Football Writers Association of America freshman all-American team, the FWAA announced Tuesday. The FWAA freshman all-American team includes 32 players.

Singleton ranked fourth among all freshmen nationally (first-year or redshirt) in 2023 with 59.5 receiving yards per game and was tied for fourth among first-year freshmen nationally with six touchdown receptions. His 714 receiving yards and six touchdown catches both ranked among the top 10 overall in the ACC while his six TD receptions were the second-most by a freshman in Tech history.

On Oct. 28, Singleton caught eight passes for 117 yards in a Tech win over North Carolina, both season highs for the Alexander High School graduate. Singleton was the fourth-highest rated Tech offensive player by Pro Football Focus in 2023. His best performance of the season, according to PFF, was the Sept. 1 opener against Louisville.