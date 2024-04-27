Georgia Tech picks up tight end from Michigan

Originally from Yorkville, Illinois, Beetham enrolled at Illinois in 2020 as a quarterback. He transferred to Michigan in 2021 and made the switch to tight end, seeing the field in two games over two seasons. In 2023, Beetham saw action in nine games and on 61 plays.

Beetham joins a tight end group that includes Brett Seither, Yale transfer Jackson Hawes and Mississippi State transfer Ryland Goede.