Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech picks up tight end from Michigan

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key keeps an eye on the action during the White and Gold game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field In Atlanta on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

Georgia Tech coach Brent Key keeps an eye on the action during the White and Gold game at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field In Atlanta on Saturday, April 13, 2024. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)
By
34 minutes ago

Georgia Tech added some depth to the tight end position Friday via the transfer portal.

Josh Beetham, a 6-foot-5, 242-pound graduate of Michigan, announced via social media his intention to transfer to Tech for the 2024 season. Beetham is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and played nine games for the national-champion Wolverines.

Originally from Yorkville, Illinois, Beetham enrolled at Illinois in 2020 as a quarterback. He transferred to Michigan in 2021 and made the switch to tight end, seeing the field in two games over two seasons. In 2023, Beetham saw action in nine games and on 61 plays.

Beetham joins a tight end group that includes Brett Seither, Yale transfer Jackson Hawes and Mississippi State transfer Ryland Goede.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

Attorney expresses concern over Georgia State Patrol being called to Emory

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’
1h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Cyberattack strikes Coffee County, the site of a 2021 election breach
1h ago

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Missing mother believed to be a homicide victim, Clayton County police say

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia Tech defensive back reportedly hits the transfer portal
‘Mr. Georgia Tech’ looking to lead Yellow Jackets back to the postseason
Former Georgia Tech players hopeful for NFL draft opportunity
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Clark Atlanta band performed Rico Wade songs on day of his funeral