Georgia Tech picks up tight end from Michigan

Georgia Tech added some depth to the tight end position Friday via the transfer portal.
Josh Beetham, a 6-foot-5, 242-pound graduate of Michigan, announced via social media his intention to transfer to Tech for the 2024 season. Beetham is a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree and played nine games for the national-champion Wolverines.
Let’s get to work! @GeorgiaTechFB pic.twitter.com/sTJTU1UDXW— Josh Beetham (@Beetham_) April 27, 2024
Originally from Yorkville, Illinois, Beetham enrolled at Illinois in 2020 as a quarterback. He transferred to Michigan in 2021 and made the switch to tight end, seeing the field in two games over two seasons. In 2023, Beetham saw action in nine games and on 61 plays.
Beetham joins a tight end group that includes Brett Seither, Yale transfer Jackson Hawes and Mississippi State transfer Ryland Goede.
