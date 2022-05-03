ajc logo
X

Georgia Tech keeps streak alive at NCAA women’s tennis tournament

Georgia Tech's women's tennis team advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd consecutive year. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

caption arrowCaption
Georgia Tech's women's tennis team advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd consecutive year. (Danny Karnik/Georgia Tech Athletics)

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago
Yellow Jackets earn spot in field for 22nd consecutive year

Georgia Tech’s women’s tennis team has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd year in a row. The Yellow Jackets were included in the 64-team field released Monday.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

Tech, ranked 34th by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, will face No. 53 Memphis at 11 a.m. ET on Friday at Auburn. The winner will play the winner of the first-round match between No. 14 Auburn and Jackson State at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Tech is 14-10 with four wins over NCAA Tournament teams.

Tech’s 22-year NCAA streak is the fourth longest in the ACC behind Duke (32), Miami (26) and North Carolina (23).

The winner of the Auburn regional will advance to a super-regional on May 13 or 14. The eight super-regional winners will play for the national championship May 20-22 at Illinois.

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Georgia Tech’s Michael Devoe works out for Hawks
16h ago
Notre Dame’s KJ Wallace transferring to Georgia Tech
23h ago
Tariq Carpenter’s special-teams potential factored into his drafting
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top