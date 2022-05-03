Georgia Tech keeps streak alive at NCAA women’s tennis tournament

Georgia Tech’s women’s tennis team has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 22nd year in a row. The Yellow Jackets were included in the 64-team field released Monday.
Tech, ranked 34th by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association, will face No. 53 Memphis at 11 a.m. ET on Friday at Auburn. The winner will play the winner of the first-round match between No. 14 Auburn and Jackson State at 1 p.m. ET on Saturday.
Tech is 14-10 with four wins over NCAA Tournament teams.
Tech’s 22-year NCAA streak is the fourth longest in the ACC behind Duke (32), Miami (26) and North Carolina (23).
The winner of the Auburn regional will advance to a super-regional on May 13 or 14. The eight super-regional winners will play for the national championship May 20-22 at Illinois.
