Georgia Tech hiring UAB assistant coach Terry Parker

In the past three seasons, the Blazers averaged 26 wins per season, going to the NCAA Tournament in 2022 and reaching the finals of the NIT in 2023. In the 2022-23 season, they were one of only four teams – and one of two in Conference USA – to defeat Final Four-team Florida Atlantic. During Parker’s three seasons, UAB placed five players on the Conference USA all-conference team.

Notably, Parker graduated from Redan High in 2002, starring there before playing at Wisconsin-Green Bay and later at Louisiana Tech. Surely, Parker’s local connection augmented his appeal to Stoudamire. Parker joins two assistants whom Stoudamire has hired, Karl Hobbs (formerly of Rutgers) and Pershin Williams (Kennesaw State).