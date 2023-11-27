Georgia Tech, Georgia make NCAA Volleyball Tournament

Credit: Jamie Spaar

Georgia Tech
By AJC Sports
49 minutes ago

Georgia Tech and Georgia earned invitations to the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Tournament on Sunday.

Georgia Tech (22-6, 13-4 ACC) will be a No. 5 seed and will play South Alabama on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. in Gainesville, Fla. in the opening round. In the other game in the regional, No. 4 Florida will play Florida Gulf Coast on Thursday at 7 p.m. The winners will play on Friday at 7 p.m.

Georgia Tech is making its 13th appearance and fourth straight in the NCAA Tournament. It’s the first time Tech has made that many consecutive appearances since five straight form 2000-04.

Georgia (19-11, 10-8 SEC) will play No. 5 seed Arizona State on Friday at 6:30 in Provo, Utah in the opening round. In the other game in the regional, No. 4 BYU will play Weber State on Friday. The winners will play on Saturday at 9 p.m.

Georgia is making its 12th appearance and second straight in the NCAA Tournament. It’s the Bulldogs’ first back-to-back appearance since 1994-95.

NCAA Tournament schedule

First round and second rounds – Thursday and Friday

Regional semifinals – Thursday, Dec. 7

Regional finals – Saturday, Dec. 9

National semifinals – Thursday, Dec. 14 – ESPN

National Championship – Saturday, Dec. 16 – ABC

