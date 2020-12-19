Georgia Tech freshmen pull down 3.0 GPA

“A 3.0 for any student-athlete at any time, to navigate Georgia Tech, is great,” said Brandon Pottebaum, Tech’s director of football academic services. “For this class to do it under these circumstances in their first semester, it’s rare.”

The semester has been trying. On top of classes being conducted virtually, team members slogged through a semester in which uncertainty clouded their first season. Further, because of two games being postponed (one ultimately canceled), the season extended two weeks later than normal and into final exams. Beyond that, three of the freshmen, quarterback Jeff Sims, running back Jahmyr Gibbs and offensive tackle Jordan Williams, were full-time starters, with many more playing regularly.