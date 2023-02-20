X
Dark Mode Toggle

Georgia Tech falls to No. 24 Florida State

Georgia Tech
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
32 minutes ago

Georgia Tech kept the game competitive into the fourth quarter against No. 24 Florida State. On the road against one of the top teams in the ACC, that was as far as the Yellow Jackets got.

Tech was not able to keep up with the highest-scoring team in the ACC, falling 80-66 Sunday in Tallahassee, Fla. The Jackets trailed 65-61 after freshman guard Kara Dunn scored on a jump shot with 9:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles the finished the game on a 15-5 run.

FSU (22-7, 11-5 ACC) finished a home-and-home sweep of Tech (13-14, 4-12) following their 99-58 win at McCamish Pavilion on New Year’s Day. Guard Cameron Swartz led the Jackets with 17 points, adding five rebounds. Freshman guard Tonie Morgan contributed eight points and 11 rebounds. Dunn scored 16 with four rebounds and three assists. Dunn has reached double figures in scoring in each of her past three games.

Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson continued her standout freshman season, scoring 31 points on just 16 field-goal attempts in 30 minutes of play. It was her seventh 30-point game of the season and second against the Jackets.

The Jackets shot 42.4% from the field (25-for-59), well above their season average, but were 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Florida State made 45.9% of its shots (28-for-61), including 8-for-15 from beyond the arc. FSU also attempted 27 free throws (making 16) to the Jackets’ 16 (making 13).

Daily Jackets: The AJC presents a daily look at one news item about Georgia Tech athletics to start your morning.

About the Author

Follow Ken Sugiura on facebookFollow Ken Sugiura on twitter

Ken Sugiura covers Georgia Tech sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, looking for news and compelling stories wherever they are to be found.

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves’ Vaughn Grissom wants to keep proving his believers right 18h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Braves reliever Nick Anderson not trying to chase past self
18h ago

Credit: AP

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. wins longest Daytona 500 in history
12h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Boys basketball rankings: Region upsets set stage for state tournament
20h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Boys basketball rankings: Region upsets set stage for state tournament
20h ago

Credit: Christina Matacotta

MLS predicted standings for 2023 season
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech defeats Division II Florida Tech with room to spare
Georgia Tech fills in open date with Division II Florida Tech
Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
Featured

Credit: Adam K Thompson

10 ideas for keeping kids engaged during winter break
What to expect in the Georgia Trump probe: Answers to your questions
Who's Rico? The Trump Georgia investigation podcast, Episode 13 - AJC Breakdown
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top