Georgia Tech falls to No. 24 Florida State

Tech was not able to keep up with the highest-scoring team in the ACC, falling 80-66 Sunday in Tallahassee, Fla. The Jackets trailed 65-61 after freshman guard Kara Dunn scored on a jump shot with 9:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles the finished the game on a 15-5 run.

FSU (22-7, 11-5 ACC) finished a home-and-home sweep of Tech (13-14, 4-12) following their 99-58 win at McCamish Pavilion on New Year’s Day. Guard Cameron Swartz led the Jackets with 17 points, adding five rebounds. Freshman guard Tonie Morgan contributed eight points and 11 rebounds. Dunn scored 16 with four rebounds and three assists. Dunn has reached double figures in scoring in each of her past three games.