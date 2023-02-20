Georgia Tech falls to No. 24 Florida State

Georgia Tech kept the game competitive into the fourth quarter against No. 24 Florida State. On the road against one of the top teams in the ACC, that was as far as the Yellow Jackets got.
Tech was not able to keep up with the highest-scoring team in the ACC, falling 80-66 Sunday in Tallahassee, Fla. The Jackets trailed 65-61 after freshman guard Kara Dunn scored on a jump shot with 9:07 remaining in the fourth quarter, but the Seminoles the finished the game on a 15-5 run.
FSU (22-7, 11-5 ACC) finished a home-and-home sweep of Tech (13-14, 4-12) following their 99-58 win at McCamish Pavilion on New Year’s Day. Guard Cameron Swartz led the Jackets with 17 points, adding five rebounds. Freshman guard Tonie Morgan contributed eight points and 11 rebounds. Dunn scored 16 with four rebounds and three assists. Dunn has reached double figures in scoring in each of her past three games.
Florida State guard Ta’Niya Latson continued her standout freshman season, scoring 31 points on just 16 field-goal attempts in 30 minutes of play. It was her seventh 30-point game of the season and second against the Jackets.
The Jackets shot 42.4% from the field (25-for-59), well above their season average, but were 3-for-12 from 3-point range. Florida State made 45.9% of its shots (28-for-61), including 8-for-15 from beyond the arc. FSU also attempted 27 free throws (making 16) to the Jackets’ 16 (making 13).
