Georgia Tech DB enters transfer portal

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets tight end Billy Ward (85) returns a squib kick by Syracuse Orange kicker Brady Denaburg (15) with blocking from Sirad Bryant (15) during the second half of an NCAA college football game between Georgia Tech and Syracuse in Atlanta on Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. Georgia Tech won, 31 - 22. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

1 minute ago

Another Georgia Tech defensive player has left the program

Sirad Bryant, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Saturday. Bryant played in 11 games in 2023 and made seven tackles to go along with a pass breakup. He played in eight games (making a total of five tackles) in 2022 and appeared in one game in 2021.

A Crisp County High School graduate, Bryant was a three-star recruit with more than a dozen scholarship offers. He also played 154 snaps on special teams this past season.

Tech’s overall outgoing transfer total is now 19 with 14 of those players coming from the team’s defense. Bryant joins quarterback Zach Gibson, defensive backs K.J. Wallace, Kenan Johnson and Kenyatta Watson, wide receiver Jullian “Juju” Lewis, linebackers Ashton Heflin and Trenilyas Tatum, offensive linemen Paul Tchio, Tyler Gibson, Elias Cloy and defensive linemen Kyle Kennard, D’Quan Douse, Noah Collins, Ezra Odinjor, Jason Moore, Malcolm Pugh, Etinosa Reuben and Bryston Dixon as players who have decided to depart Tech.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

