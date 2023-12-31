Georgia Tech DB enters transfer portal

Another Georgia Tech defensive player has left the program

Sirad Bryant, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound sophomore, entered the NCAA’s transfer portal Saturday. Bryant played in 11 games in 2023 and made seven tackles to go along with a pass breakup. He played in eight games (making a total of five tackles) in 2022 and appeared in one game in 2021.

A Crisp County High School graduate, Bryant was a three-star recruit with more than a dozen scholarship offers. He also played 154 snaps on special teams this past season.