Georgia Tech contingent set for ACC football media event

LaMiles Brooks, Jordan Williams and Sylvain Yondjouen will join coach Brent Key in representing Georgia Tech at the ACC’s football media days next week, the ACC announced Tuesday.

Brooks, a junior defensive back; Williams, a junior offensive lineman; and Yondjouen, a senior defensive lineman, will appear at ACC Football Kickoff on Tuesday.

The ACC media event will take place Tuesday-Thursday in Charlotte, North Carolina. Representatives of Louisville, Miami and Syracuse will join Tech’s group Tuesday, followed by Duke, Florida State, Pitt, Virginia and Virginia Tech the next day and Boston College, Clemson, North Carolina, North Carolina State and Wake Forest the final day.

Tech is coming off a season in which it finished with a 5-7 record, including 4-4 after Key replaced Geoff Collins in September.

The Yellow Jackets will begin preseason practice early next month and will open the season at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 1 against Louisville at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the Aflac Kickoff game.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a sports journalist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

