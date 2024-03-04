Georgia State OC McKnight to coach Georgia Tech receivers

Georgia Tech will fill its vacant wide receivers coach position with Trent McKnight, a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday. The news was first reported by 247Sports on Sunday.

McKnight spent seven seasons at Georgia State, first coaching the team’s wide receivers and then becoming the program’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks for the 2022 and ‘23 campaigns. McKnight has also coached at Samford, his alma mater, and Georgia Military College.

The hiring of McKnight completes Tech’s offensive staff and fills the vacancy left by Josh Crawford who left in February to join the staff at Georgia.