The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets open the 2024 football season against the Florida State Seminoles in an international week 0 matchup.
The Aer Lingus College Football Classic takes place in Dublin, Ireland and is set for a noon EST kickoff, with ESPN’s College GameDay set to begin its Ireland broadcast at 9 a.m.
Georgia Tech practiced Thursday after arriving in Ireland and will do a light practice on Friday. Coach Brent Key and select players will make an appearance at Helluva Block Party on Friday.
“This isn’t about going on a vacation or going to a bowl game,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key told 680 The Fan on Wednesday. “This is about going to work, and we’re going over there to play a football game, to win a football game.”
Ga. Tech vs. FSU odds, spread
The Seminoles opened as a 11.5-point favorite but were down to a 10.5-point favorite by Thursday evening. The over/under for the game is 55.5 points.
Florida State vs. Georgia Tech predictions
Bill Bender at The Sporting News predicts Florida State will beat Georgia Tech 31-21.
Reed Wallach of SI.com predicts a “shootout” and picks to take the over (+56.5 on FanDuel).
Liam Rooney of the Tallahassee Democrat predicts a score of FSU 27, Georgia Tech 17.
J.D. PicKell of On3 predicts a 27-13 Seminoles win.
Georgia Tech-FSU historical record
FSU holds a 15-11-1 all-time advantage over the Yellow Jackets, including a 41-16 win in 2022.
Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Kickoff, TV, streaming info
- Kickoff: Noon ET | Saturday, August 24
- TV: ESPN
- Livestreaming: ESPN+
