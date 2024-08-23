The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets open the 2024 football season against the Florida State Seminoles in an international week 0 matchup.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic takes place in Dublin, Ireland and is set for a noon EST kickoff, with ESPN’s College GameDay set to begin its Ireland broadcast at 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech practiced Thursday after arriving in Ireland and will do a light practice on Friday. Coach Brent Key and select players will make an appearance at Helluva Block Party on Friday.