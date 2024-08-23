Breaking: McBath joins parents of Sandy Hook, Uvalde victims in rebuke of gun violence
Georgia Tech

FSU vs. Georgia Tech predictions, expert picks, odds and spread

The sites in Dublin as Georgia Tech prepares to play Florida State on Saturday.

Credit: Chad Bishop

Credit: Chad Bishop

The sites in Dublin as Georgia Tech prepares to play Florida State on Saturday.
By Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Athens
47 minutes ago

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets open the 2024 football season against the Florida State Seminoles in an international week 0 matchup.

The Aer Lingus College Football Classic takes place in Dublin, Ireland and is set for a noon EST kickoff, with ESPN’s College GameDay set to begin its Ireland broadcast at 9 a.m.

Georgia Tech practiced Thursday after arriving in Ireland and will do a light practice on Friday. Coach Brent Key and select players will make an appearance at Helluva Block Party on Friday.

“This isn’t about going on a vacation or going to a bowl game,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key told 680 The Fan on Wednesday. “This is about going to work, and we’re going over there to play a football game, to win a football game.”

ExploreHere’s what happened each time Georgia Tech was featured on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’

Ga. Tech vs. FSU odds, spread

The Seminoles opened as a 11.5-point favorite but were down to a 10.5-point favorite by Thursday evening. The over/under for the game is 55.5 points.

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech predictions

Bill Bender at The Sporting News predicts Florida State will beat Georgia Tech 31-21.

Reed Wallach of SI.com predicts a “shootout” and picks to take the over (+56.5 on FanDuel).

Liam Rooney of the Tallahassee Democrat predicts a score of FSU 27, Georgia Tech 17.

J.D. PicKell of On3 predicts a 27-13 Seminoles win.

ExploreThe latest weather forecast in Dublin for FSU-Georgia Tech

Georgia Tech-FSU historical record

FSU holds a 15-11-1 all-time advantage over the Yellow Jackets, including a 41-16 win in 2022.

Aer Lingus College Football Classic: Kickoff, TV, streaming info

  • Kickoff: Noon ET | Saturday, August 24
  • TV: ESPN
  • Livestreaming: ESPN+
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech in Ireland
Georgia Tech
1 / 10
The sights from Georgia Tech in Ireland prior to playing Florida State on Saturday.

About the Author

Follow Caitlyn Stroh-Page on twitter
Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Here’s what happened each time Georgia Tech was featured on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Placeholder Image

Brent Key on trip to Ireland: ‘We’re going over there to get into a fight’
Placeholder Image

Credit: Conor Dillon/UGAAA

Competitive factor very high in Georgia Bulldogs’ latest scrimmage
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

College football begins next weekend with No. 10 Florida State facing Georgia Tech in...
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Hyosub Shin/hshin@ajc.com

Aer Lingus College Football Classic forecast: Weather in Dublin for FSU-Georgia Tech
Georgia Tech arrives, practices in Ireland ahead of season opener against FSU
Here’s what happened each time Georgia Tech was featured on ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Did Orlando Arcia stare down Bryce Harper? ‘I was just enjoying my home run’
Atlanta locations used in Amazon’s ‘Jackpot!’ starring John Cena, Awkwafina
This Atlanta suburb is drawing many immigrants from the border