Georgia Tech

Ahead of FSU-GT game, Nick Saban says Georgia Tech is his ‘sleeper’ pick in the ACC

Alabama head coach Nick Saban looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

Alabama head coach Nick Saban looks on during pregame warmups prior to facing LSU at Bryant-Denny Stadium on Nov. 4, 2023, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/TNS)
By Caitlyn Stroh-Page – Athens
Updated 1 hour ago

On ESPN College Gameday in Ireland, former Alabama coach Nick Saban called Georgia Tech his ‘sleeper’ pick of the ACC.

Saban, who joined the College Gameday crew after retiring from coaching, said: “My sleeper though is Georgia Tech. They were in the top three offensively last year in the ACC. They were not very good on defense. They’ve got a new defensive coordinator, they got some players out of the portal. If they can play defense a little bit better, they give people tremendous headaches.”

Georgia Tech plays Florida State in Dublin today in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.

FSU is a 10.5-point favorite in the matchup.

