On ESPN College Gameday in Ireland, former Alabama coach Nick Saban called Georgia Tech his ‘sleeper’ pick of the ACC.

Saban, who joined the College Gameday crew after retiring from coaching, said: “My sleeper though is Georgia Tech. They were in the top three offensively last year in the ACC. They were not very good on defense. They’ve got a new defensive coordinator, they got some players out of the portal. If they can play defense a little bit better, they give people tremendous headaches.”

Georgia Tech plays Florida State in Dublin today in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic.