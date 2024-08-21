Georgia Tech

Old Dominion to perform at Helluva Block Party for Georgia Tech’s home opener

The Ramblin' Wreck makes its way down North Avenue ahead of the team. DJ Envy held the first pregame concert at Georgia Tech’s new "Helluva Block Party". North Avenue was closed before the football game vs South Carolina State for the event in Atlanta on Saturday, September 9, 2023. (Bob Andres for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Bob Andres

Credit: Bob Andres

By
1 hour ago

Seven-time Academy of Country Music and six-time Country Music Association vocal group of the Year Old Dominion is the new featured performer for the Aug. 31 edition of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party Driven. Old Dominion replaces Shaboozey, who previously was slated to be the headliner for the first Helluva Block Party of the year, and will perform ahead of Tech football’s home opener versus Georgia State.

Old Dominion will take the stage on North Avenue immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Tech’s game-day arrival at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Yellow Jacket Alley is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

Additionally, Tech has announced that Tech fans are encouraged to wear white to the Jackets’ home opener, which kicks off at 8 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.

Pregame concerts are free for all fans in attendance as part of Helluva Block Party Driven, which began last season. A three-block stretch of North Avenue – from Techwood Drive/Centennial Olympic Park Drive to Tech Parkway/Luckie Street – temporarily is closed to traffic on game days to accommodate the activities.

About the Author

Follow Chad Bishop on twitter

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

