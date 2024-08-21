Old Dominion to perform at Helluva Block Party for Georgia Tech’s home opener

Seven-time Academy of Country Music and six-time Country Music Association vocal group of the Year Old Dominion is the new featured performer for the Aug. 31 edition of Georgia Tech’s Helluva Block Party Driven. Old Dominion replaces Shaboozey, who previously was slated to be the headliner for the first Helluva Block Party of the year, and will perform ahead of Tech football’s home opener versus Georgia State.

Old Dominion will take the stage on North Avenue immediately following Yellow Jacket Alley, Tech’s game-day arrival at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Yellow Jacket Alley is set for 5:30 p.m. Aug. 31.

Additionally, Tech has announced that Tech fans are encouraged to wear white to the Jackets’ home opener, which kicks off at 8 p.m. at Bobby Dodd Stadium.