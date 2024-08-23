Georgia Tech not only kicks off its 2024 season Saturday, it also will kick off college football as a whole when it faces No. 10 Florida State at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

As part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the matchup is the ACC opener for Tech and FSU, who are meeting for the third time since 2020 and for the 28th time in a series that dates to 1952. The Seminoles lead the series 15-11-1 thanks, in part, to a 12-game win streak from 1992-2003.

The Yellow Jackets will be making their second appearance on the Emerald Isle, having beaten Boston College 17-14 in 2016 in a game also played at Aviva Stadium.