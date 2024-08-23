Breaking: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says he's suspending his presidential bid and backing Donald Trump
Georgia Tech

How to watch FSU vs. Georgia Tech in Aer Lingus College Football Classic

Credit: AP

By
1 hour ago

Georgia Tech not only kicks off its 2024 season Saturday, it also will kick off college football as a whole when it faces No. 10 Florida State at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

As part of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, the matchup is the ACC opener for Tech and FSU, who are meeting for the third time since 2020 and for the 28th time in a series that dates to 1952. The Seminoles lead the series 15-11-1 thanks, in part, to a 12-game win streak from 1992-2003.

The Yellow Jackets will be making their second appearance on the Emerald Isle, having beaten Boston College 17-14 in 2016 in a game also played at Aviva Stadium.

Tech is coming off a 7-6 season and win over Central Florida in the Gasparilla Bowl. Coach Brent Key’s team won four of six down the stretch in 2023 to earn its first winning season since 2018.

Florida State put together a 12-0 regular season last year, beat Louisville in the ACC Championship game and then, at 13-0, was left out of the four-team College Football Playoff. The fallout was a 63-3 loss to Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

Saturday’s matchup, the first FBS game of the 2024 season, will be televised by ESPN and preceded by ESPN’s pregame show “College GameDay.”

How to watch FSU vs. Georgia Tech

When: Noon ET Saturday

Location: Aviva Stadium (51,700)

Television: ESPN

Broadcast crew

Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst) and Katie George (sideline)

Streaming

Available via Watch ESPN

Radio info for Georgia Tech-FSU football game

Georgia Tech Sports Network

Announcers: Andy Demetra (play-by-play), Joe Hamilton (analyst), Chris Mooneyham (sideline)

On-air time: 10 a.m.

Affiliates: 680 AM, 93.7 FM in Atlanta

Satellite: SiriusXM 193 and 84; SiriusXM online 955

Streaming audio

Touchdown Radio: Taylor Zarzour and Gino Torretta

Georgia Tech Gameday app, 680 The Fan app

Weather

60 degrees at kickoff, 47% chance of rain

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

