While Georgia Tech coach Brent Key indicated Thursday that the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland will be ‘no different than any other game’ for the Yellow Jackets, the weather is a stark contrast from late August in Atlanta.

The week 0 season opener between Tech and Florida State is set for kickoff at noon EST, 5 p.m. Dublin time, preceded by festivities that include ESPN College GameDay’s first international broadcast.

The forecast for game day is windy, potentially wet and about 20-25 degrees colder than the weather in Atlanta.