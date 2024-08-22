While Georgia Tech coach Brent Key indicated Thursday that the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Ireland will be ‘no different than any other game’ for the Yellow Jackets, the weather is a stark contrast from late August in Atlanta.
The week 0 season opener between Tech and Florida State is set for kickoff at noon EST, 5 p.m. Dublin time, preceded by festivities that include ESPN College GameDay’s first international broadcast.
The forecast for game day is windy, potentially wet and about 20-25 degrees colder than the weather in Atlanta.
Here’s a look at what Saturday could look and feel like for the Yellow Jackets.
Dublin, Ireland weather for the Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Friday’s weather in Dublin is forecast to be breezy with the occasional shower, according to Accuweather as of Thursday afternoon. The expected high temperature is in the mid-60s and the expected low is in the low 50s.
Then on game day, Saturday’s weather is expected to be similar: breezy with a 60% chance of afternoon showers. Expected highs are in the mid-60s and the expected low is in the low 50s.
College GameDay in Ireland schedule
College GameDay will be held at College Green in Dublin, with the pit opening at 6:30 a.m. ET (11:30 Ireland time).
The show — hosted by Rece Davis and featuring Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit, Nick Saban, Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Pete Thamel and reporters Jen Lada and Jess Sims — airs from 9 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN and ESPNU.
About the Author