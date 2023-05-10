Former UGA wide receiver Dominick Blaylock transferring to Georgia Tech

Talented but constrained by injuries, former Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock is headed to archrival Georgia Tech. The decision was confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Tuesday evening by Blaylock’s stepfather, John Woods.
Blaylock is scheduled to graduate from UGA this week. On3 was first to report the transfer Tuesday evening.
“Dom is leaving Athens with a degree and two national championship rings,” Woods told the AJC. “He is also excited about this new chapter continuing his education and development on the field.”
Blaylock told On3 his intention to pursue his graduate studies at Tech and thanked Athens “for everything and all the great memories,” concluding the statement with a two-word phrase he might not repeat (at least publicly) for the remaining two seasons of his eligibility. “GO DAWGS.”
Blaylock was a four-star prospect coming out of Walton High and was ranked in the top 40 nationally (247Sports Composite). However, Blaylock tore an ACL at the end of a productive freshman season in 2019 and tore the same ligament in the 2020 preseason. After playing four games in 2021, he played in all 15 games for the Bulldogs this season, catching 15 passes for 227 yards and a touchdown. Four of his catches went for 20 yards or more.
Blaylock, the son of former Hawks guard Mookie Blaylock, went into the transfer portal in January following the Bulldogs’ national-championship season. He joins offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who spent the past three seasons as a former UGA quality-control assistant. Tight end Brett Seither also made the switch from Athens, arriving in January.
Blaylock adds more competition and capability at a position group that was depleted after last season, when leading receiver Nate McCollum transferred to North Carolina and Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins completed their eligibility. All told, of the 134 receptions made last season by Jackets receivers, 106 were made by players no longer on the roster. Coach Brent Key’s team took another hit when promising sophomore Leo Blackburn tore his ACL in spring practice.
However, Blaylock is part of an infusion at receiver that includes transfers Christian Leary (Alabama), Abdul Janneh (Duquesne) and Chase Lane (Texas A&M). Incoming freshman Eric Singleton, who has had a sensational track season at Alexander High (running the 100-meter dash as far as 10.2 seconds), is another.
Malik Rutherford is a returnee who turned heads in spring practice.
Blaylock will be able to join Tech for summer workouts leading into preseason practice.