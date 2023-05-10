Former UGA wide receiver Dominick Blaylock transferring to Georgia Tech

Blaylock, the son of former Hawks guard Mookie Blaylock, went into the transfer portal in January following the Bulldogs’ national-championship season. He joins offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner, who spent the past three seasons as a former UGA quality-control assistant. Tight end Brett Seither also made the switch from Athens, arriving in January.

Blaylock adds more competition and capability at a position group that was depleted after last season, when leading receiver Nate McCollum transferred to North Carolina and Malachi Carter and E.J. Jenkins completed their eligibility. All told, of the 134 receptions made last season by Jackets receivers, 106 were made by players no longer on the roster. Coach Brent Key’s team took another hit when promising sophomore Leo Blackburn tore his ACL in spring practice.

However, Blaylock is part of an infusion at receiver that includes transfers Christian Leary (Alabama), Abdul Janneh (Duquesne) and Chase Lane (Texas A&M). Incoming freshman Eric Singleton, who has had a sensational track season at Alexander High (running the 100-meter dash as far as 10.2 seconds), is another.

Malik Rutherford is a returnee who turned heads in spring practice.

Blaylock will be able to join Tech for summer workouts leading into preseason practice.