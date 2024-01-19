Former Georgia Tech, Georgia receiver Dominick Blaylock turning pro

Explore More AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

“It’s been great to have him, but, look, (Blaylock’s) a great kid, too,” Tech coach Brent Key said in November. “He’s a guy that comes in and doesn’t say anything, doesn’t say if he had a mouthful of it. Just goes to work. And to see what he’s overcome in his career and to have some success now that he’s having, really happy for him.”

Said Georgia coach Kirby Smart in November: “Selflessness is probably the No. 1 thing that stands out. Toughness. He’s such a great competitor. (Blaylock) is one of those who never says anything. He doesn’t complain. He doesn’t moan. He goes to work every day. He made some really, really big, critical plays for us over the years, in terms of the stretch run. Going back to his freshman year, touchdown catches, all the way to last year, making plays.

“He’s just very dependable. You’ve seen the same thing (at Tech). They’ve got him returning punts and doing things offensively. You can see his value as a football player.”

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

A former Walton High School star, Blaylock transferred to Tech in June from Georgia. As a freshman for the Bulldogs in 2019 he had 18 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns before sustaining a knee injury in the SEC Championship game that December.

Blaylock made 17 total catches over the 2021 and 2022 seasons (he missed 2020 with an injury).

Blaylock had one season of college eligibility remaining but decided to sign with ESM Sports and is training at DSM Sports Performance. Blaylock’s brother Ashton Woods is enrolled at North Carolina, where he is a freshman linebacker.