Josh Pastner out at Georgia Tech after seven seasons

The change adds to a season of profound transition within Tech’s athletic department, following the September dismissals of athletic director Todd Stansbury and football coach Geoff Collins and the hiring of their replacements, Batt and Brent Key, respectively. Since the early days of college athletics when coaching was not a full-time profession, this is the first time in Tech history in which the AD, head football coach and head men’s basketball jobs all changed hands in the same academic year.

Batt will look for new leadership of a team that has made one NCAA Tournament since 2010 but also ranks among the least financially supported programs in the ACC. Kennesaw State coach Amir Abdur-Rahim, who has led the Owls to their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth after winning a single game in his first season (2019-20), is sure to be a popular choice among fans. Abdur-Rahim spent one year at Tech as director of player development for former coach Brian Gregory and also served for one year at Georgia for former coach Tom Crean, helping land five-star prospect and eventual first overall NBA draft pick Anthony Edwards.

Pastner was hired in April 2016 by then-AD Mike Bobinski from Memphis to succeed Gregory. He won immediately, leading a team picked to finish 14th in the ACC to a 21-16 record and earning ACC coach-of-the-year honors. In his second year, his tenure was sideswiped by a former friend’s charges that he had sexually assaulted his girlfriend, allegations that proved unfounded and ultimately brought about a guilty plea for conspiracy to commit extortion in a federal case.

The allegations, as well as an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that ultimately resulted in a postseason ban, hung over Pastner’s program following the initial success as he initiated his “get old and stay old” vision for the team. After two losing seasons, the Jackets earned their first winning ACC record since the 2003-04 season just before the pandemic and then followed it with Tech’s most successful season since that same season. Led by point guard Jose Alvarado and forward Moses Wright, who were ignored by other ACC schools during their recruitment but earned conference defensive player of the year and player of the year, respectively, Tech stormed to the ACC championship in 2021, the program’s first since 1993.

With his relentless positivity and his ubiquitous face shield, Pastner became the toast of college basketball.

In the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010, Tech’s chances were derailed when Wright tested positive for COVID-19 following the ACC title game. Without their best player, the Jackets lost in the first round to Loyola of Chicago.

Pastner was not able to replicate that success in his final two years. After the ACC title season, Alvarado and Wright both considered returning for a fifth season, as granted by the NCAA to athletes who competed in the 2019-20 year, but ultimately chose to turn professional. However, they did not make their final decisions until later in the pre-draft process, which impacted Pastner’s chances to recruit players out of the transfer portal who were interested but only if Alvarado or Wright didn’t return.

Still, a team picked to finish 10th in the ACC and led by ACC Tournament MVP Michael Devoe stumbled to 14th, finishing with a 12-20 record.

This season, with a promising core in sophomores Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly and Jalon Moore and veteran transfer-portal additions in forward Ja’von Franklin and guard Lance Terry, Pastner expected that his team would outperform its last-place projection. However, the team was slow to gel and lost nine consecutive games in league play, losing seven of them by double digits. It was then that Tech fans’ calls for Pastner’s job grew loud, a reaction reinforced by light attendance at McCamish Pavilion.

The Jackets broke out of their slump with an impressive finish, winning six of their final eight regular-season games, though it moved the team up only to 13th place. The closing run included a 96-76 win at Syracuse in which the team set a school record with 18 3-pointers, confirmation that Pastner’s continually stated belief that his team could be an effective perimeter-shooting team was not mere optimism but reality.

At the ACC Tournament in Greensboro, N.C., site of the team’s 2021 ACC title, the Jackets won their first-round game over Florida State on Tuesday before losing to Pittsburgh in the second round Wednesday to finish the season at 15-18. After the game, he extolled his players for the resolve they showed in turning the season around after the losing streak. Players lobbied for his return after the loss.

“I love coach Pastner,” guard Miles Kelly said. “I think he should be the Georgia Tech coach forever.”

After the Pitt game, Pastner said he was sad that the season had come to an end, “but I’m beyond proud and at peace and really content and just have tremendous enthusiasm for our young men for how they battled and fought back,” he said after the game Wednesday. “And I want to continue to be at Georgia Tech. I pray, I hope I get the opportunity to do so.”

However, it was not enough to save Pastner’s job. Pastner will be owed about $2.5 million payable over the remaining three years of his contract. For an athletic department that sent Collins out the door with an $11.4 million buyout and has also made significant investments into Key’s program, it’s another significant cost. Batt also may be compelled to invest more into the basketball program to lay a foundation for Pastner’s replacement.