Former Georgia State, Miami lineman to play for Yellow Jackets

A familiar face is returning to Atlanta to help bolster the Georgia Tech defense.

Thomas Gore, a 6-foot, 280-pound defensive linemen, announced Thursday via his social media that he intends to transfer to Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets this season. Gore spent four seasons at Georgia State before playing the 2023 season at Miami.

With the Hurricanes, Gore played in 13 games and made eight tackles, including four for a loss. He was Miami’s fourth-highest graded defender, according to Pro Football Focus and fourth-best run defender, but only played 167 snaps.