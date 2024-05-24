Georgia Tech

Former Georgia State, Miami lineman to play for Yellow Jackets

Georgia State's Thomas Gore applies pressure to Southern Miss quarterback Zach Wilcke. (Photo by Jett Parker/Georgia State Athletics)

48 minutes ago

A familiar face is returning to Atlanta to help bolster the Georgia Tech defense.

Thomas Gore, a 6-foot, 280-pound defensive linemen, announced Thursday via his social media that he intends to transfer to Tech and play for the Yellow Jackets this season. Gore spent four seasons at Georgia State before playing the 2023 season at Miami.

With the Hurricanes, Gore played in 13 games and made eight tackles, including four for a loss. He was Miami’s fourth-highest graded defender, according to Pro Football Focus and fourth-best run defender, but only played 167 snaps.

Gore played for Georgia State from 2019-2022 and was all-conference honorable mention in 2021. He made 93 tackles (22 for a loss) and 11 sacks during his career at GSU.

A Nashville, Tenn., product, Gore helped Brentwood Academy win four straight state championships. He was considered a two-star prospect by the 247Sports Composite.

Chad Bishop is a Georgia Tech sports reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Delta Sigma Theta says reelected Georgia state rep falsely claiming sorority membership

Crickets, worms released in two University of Georgia buildings
