Former Buford coach, Falcons assistant Jess Simpson joining Georgia Tech staff

Jess Simpson, a former Buford High School coach and Falcons defensive assistant, has joined the Georgia Tech coaching staff, a person with knowledge of the hire confirmed Saturday to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Rivals.com first reported the news Friday.

Simpson, who spent the past two seasons at Duke as a defensive line coach, co-defensive coordinator and associate head coach, led Buford from 2005-16 where he won seven state championships. He then had two stints with the Falcons (2017 and 2019-20) sandwiched around a season as a defensive line coach at Miami, a place he returned to for the 2021 season.

A Marietta native and Auburn graduate, Simpson began his coaching career at his alma mater from 1992-93 before returning to Georgia to coach high school football from 1994-2016.