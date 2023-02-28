Dawson Brown, Angelo DiSpigna honored for contributions to Georgia Tech sweep

Starting in the series opener Friday, Brown motored through the Golden Eagles in his six-inning start, striking out 12 against one walk. He allowed three earned runs on four hits. The 12 strikeouts were a career high and contributed to the Tech pitching staff recording 18 strikeouts, one less than the team record for most strikeouts in a game.

Brown, a junior who worked out of the bullpen in his first two seasons, was making his second career start after a shaky night in the season opener against Miami (Ohio), in which he struck out six batters in 2 ⅔ innings but also gave up four hits, walked five and allowed five earned runs.