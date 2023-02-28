Dawson Brown, Angelo DiSpigna honored for contributions to Georgia Tech sweep

Georgia Tech pitcher Dawson Brown and outfielder Angelo DiSpigna were named national players of the week by the Collegiate Baseball outlet for standout performances in the team’s home sweep of Tennessee Tech this past weekend. They were two of 18 players selected.
Starting in the series opener Friday, Brown motored through the Golden Eagles in his six-inning start, striking out 12 against one walk. He allowed three earned runs on four hits. The 12 strikeouts were a career high and contributed to the Tech pitching staff recording 18 strikeouts, one less than the team record for most strikeouts in a game.
Brown, a junior who worked out of the bullpen in his first two seasons, was making his second career start after a shaky night in the season opener against Miami (Ohio), in which he struck out six batters in 2 ⅔ innings but also gave up four hits, walked five and allowed five earned runs.
DiSpigna, a transfer from Mercer in his final year of eligibility, hit three home runs against Tennessee Tech, including a grand slam in the eighth inning Friday with the Yellow Jackets ahead 6-3. DiSpigna hit .412 for the week (7-for-17) with six runs and seven RBIs.
The Jackets are 7-0 and face Long Island on Tuesday and Kennesaw State on Wednesday, both at home. Tech plays its annual series with Georgia this weekend, Friday in Athens, Saturday at Russ Chandler Stadium and Sunday at Coolray Field in Lawrenceville.
