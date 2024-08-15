Georgia Tech recruit Josh Petty reportedly in line to receive six-figure NIL deal

“Tech’s been very easy. Tech’s been very cooperative and efficient with working on that. I needed that number to be fair. Tech went beyond and above and really have taken care of me.”

A four-star recruit in the 247Sports Composite, Petty is one of Tech’s highest-ranked recruits in the program’s modern area and the top prospect in Tech’s 2025 recruiting class, a group ranked 20th nationally in fourth among ACC programs. Key also has a commitment from two other four-star recruits in the 247Sports Composite – cornerback Dalen Penson of Sandy Creek High School and offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl of Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School – among the 22 players who have pledged to be Yellow Jackets in the future.

Petty may not be the last high-profile recruit to want to join the white and gold, either, with four-star defensive lineman Christian Garrett of Prince Avenue Christian in Bogart reportedly leaning toward becoming a Yellow Jacket. Garrett recently backed off a commitment to Georgia.

Of course, Petty, possibly Garrett, or any other future Tech player isn’t eligible to receive any NIL payments until they actually are part of Tech’s program. But Petty’s words Monday seem to indicate he has no plans of wavering from his goal of playing in Bobby Dodd Stadium.

“(Tech) kind of went about things different. I really appreciated that. It was very intentional, very detail-oriented, they made sure I was a priority, got us in and out, made sure we were taken care of, looked after the family – it was really unreal, the hospitality they were showing us,” Petty said. “Coach Key and his vision seemed authentic, and he has followed through with action on his words, and it’s been great to see that. Just bought into being a Yellow Jacket.

“A lot of programs, a lot of coaches make a lot of promises, make a lot of things happen in this recruitment, but the way coach Key has visualized his dream to me ... it’s special and it’s authentic there for sure. I’m glad to see that the action has kind of already started in the plan. We’ve got this plan rolling down and a big piece just moved toward it.”