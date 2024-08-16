Georgia Tech

How the AJC chose the Georgia Tech top 10 players per decade

An aerial view of Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta pictured on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

Credit: Seeger Gray / AJC

An aerial view of Georgia Tech's Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta pictured on Sunday, June 30, 2024. (Seeger Gray / AJC)
By
21 minutes ago

Every decade of college football produces stars, and players who come close. Yet, memories fade over time, so we at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to call attention to some of the key Georgia Tech football players of the past seven decades.

This article begins a weeklong look at the AJC’s choices for the top 10 Tech football players in each decade since the 1950s. This tribute will remind some readers of these players and their successes, and it will introduce those players to others.

A panel of AJC voters selected our top 10 players per decade. The voters have many years of experience, much of it as journalists and some of it earlier as fans, observing our state and local sports teams with a close and often passionate eye – as many of you do.

The backgrounds of the voters lent a knowledge of Tech football that we captured and used to assemble these lists of some of the more accomplished and recognizable players in Tech history, through thick and thin times for the program.

We hope you’ll enjoy seeing our choices and reading about the players as much as we enjoyed the work to present them to you.

The series:

Aug. 16: the top 10 of the 1950s

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Yellow Jackets

About the Author

Follow David Wellham on twitter

David Wellham has worked as an editor and content producer at the AJC since 2006, but his knowledge of sports in metro Atlanta and Georgia dates to much earlier. He uses his institutional knowledge to help the AJC provide in-depth coverage of area sports and sports teams. David can be reached at 404-526-5424 and dwellham@ajc.com.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia Tech 2024 preview: Most important game on the schedule
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Georgia Tech 2024 preview: Most important offensive player
Placeholder Image

Credit: Curtis Compton

Recruiting, scrimmage highlight 2nd week of Georgia’s preseason camp
Placeholder Image

Credit: Jason Getz

Roster management through transfers continues to be a focus of Georgia Tech football
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC

The AJC’s top 10 Georgia Tech football players of the 1950s20m ago
FSU preparing for ‘one of the better offenses in the country’
Georgia Tech 2024 preview: Most important transfer
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia Republicans lay groundwork to oppose certifying presidential election
Five things to know about the planned tolls on Ga. 400
Lawsuit claims Emory lost part of patient’s skull, billed him $19K for replacement