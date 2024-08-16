How the AJC chose the Georgia Tech top 10 players per decade

Every decade of college football produces stars, and players who come close. Yet, memories fade over time, so we at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution decided to call attention to some of the key Georgia Tech football players of the past seven decades.

This article begins a weeklong look at the AJC’s choices for the top 10 Tech football players in each decade since the 1950s. This tribute will remind some readers of these players and their successes, and it will introduce those players to others.

A panel of AJC voters selected our top 10 players per decade. The voters have many years of experience, much of it as journalists and some of it earlier as fans, observing our state and local sports teams with a close and often passionate eye – as many of you do.