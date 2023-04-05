Brent Key ‘pleased’ with progression of three Georgia Tech quarterbacks

Gibson appeared in six games last season. He underwent his highs and lows, from the deflating home loss to Virginia – in which he dashed out of bounds rather than throwing the ball on the final play – to managing a 17-point rally that upset North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Gibson started that game and the finale against Georgia because Pyron and Jeff Sims were unavailable. Gibson went 32-for-53 passing for 365 yards against the Tar Heels and Bulldogs.

King is the wrinkle in the competition. He dealt with his own injury and benching last season, though it wasn’t a total wash. He helped give the Aggies a chance on the road against Alabama, going 25-for-46 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Texas A&M’s 24-20 loss. He threw for 1,220 yards and completed almost 56% of his passes in six games.

“He has a high football IQ,” Key said of King. “He’s played in games, and that’s the real advantage we have. That we have three quarterbacks who’ve played in games. You can’t replace experience. As someone who’s new to the team, he commands respect in the locker room. Respect on the field. That’s something you look for as a top quality in quarterbacks, leadership. He’s a really good leader, so I’ve been encouraged with that, among other things.”

Tech will hold a scrimmage Saturday, aiming to run around 130 plays. Its spring game is set for 1 p.m. April 15 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.