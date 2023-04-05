Brent Key ‘pleased’ with progression of three Georgia Tech quarterbacks

Georgia Tech’s quarterback competition has continued to heat up this spring. It’s a battle among three Yellow Jackets: Zach Pyron and Zach Gibson, both of whom have been with the program, and transfer Haynes King, a former four-star recruit by Jimbo Fisher’s Texas A&M.
“It’s a competition, for sure,” coach Brent Key said Wednesday. “It really is. The Zachs have experience playing games here. Obviously, Haynes has experience playing games. Both Zachs, when there’s a familiarity with the guys around you, it puts the guys on offense at ease a bit. … There’s a familiarity that the Zachs came in with.
“All three have strengths. All three have things they have to continue to work on. All have shown, at different times and different situations, the poise to take control of the offense and execute what we need to do. As the situational part of the game really kicks up as this week continues to go on, leading into our scrimmage Saturday, that’s where you’ll really start to see the command having to take place.
“I’ve been pleased with the progression of all three of them.”
Pyron made a solid impression in limited time last season as a freshman. He played well when he entered during a loss to Florida State. He defeated Virginia Tech on the road in his first career start, having an impact as a runner as well, but he suffered a broken clavicle against Miami that ended his season. Pyron had a 3:3 touchdown-to-interception ratio while competing 60% of his passes over three games. He impressed, especially considering the circumstances (a freshman playing on a team that had dismissed its coach).
Gibson appeared in six games last season. He underwent his highs and lows, from the deflating home loss to Virginia – in which he dashed out of bounds rather than throwing the ball on the final play – to managing a 17-point rally that upset North Carolina in Chapel Hill. Gibson started that game and the finale against Georgia because Pyron and Jeff Sims were unavailable. Gibson went 32-for-53 passing for 365 yards against the Tar Heels and Bulldogs.
King is the wrinkle in the competition. He dealt with his own injury and benching last season, though it wasn’t a total wash. He helped give the Aggies a chance on the road against Alabama, going 25-for-46 for 253 yards with two touchdowns and an interception in Texas A&M’s 24-20 loss. He threw for 1,220 yards and completed almost 56% of his passes in six games.
“He has a high football IQ,” Key said of King. “He’s played in games, and that’s the real advantage we have. That we have three quarterbacks who’ve played in games. You can’t replace experience. As someone who’s new to the team, he commands respect in the locker room. Respect on the field. That’s something you look for as a top quality in quarterbacks, leadership. He’s a really good leader, so I’ve been encouraged with that, among other things.”
Tech will hold a scrimmage Saturday, aiming to run around 130 plays. Its spring game is set for 1 p.m. April 15 at Bobby Dodd Stadium.
