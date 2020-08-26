X

ACC schools postpone season opener after spike in COVID-19 cases

North Carolina State cornerback Malik Dunlap (24) collides with Georgia Tech wide receiver Adonicas Sanders (12) as he blocks a pass Nov. 21, 2019, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The two schools meet Dec. 5, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.
North Carolina State cornerback Malik Dunlap (24) collides with Georgia Tech wide receiver Adonicas Sanders (12) as he blocks a pass Nov. 21, 2019, at Bobby Dodd Stadium in Atlanta. The two schools meet Dec. 5, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia Tech | 54 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

North Carolina State’s season-opener at Virginia Tech was postponed Wednesday from Sept. 12 to Sept. 26 because of a cluster of COVID-19 cases among Wolfpack athletes.

The Atlantic Coast Conference and the two schools announced the delay two days after N.C. State paused athletic activities. The school didn’t specify which programs were impacted by the cluster of 27 positive cases at the time and noted that not all those cases involved athletes.

Both teams are now scheduled to open the season with instate ACC matchups Sept. 19. N.C. State will host Wake Forest, while Virginia Tech will host Virginia.

Georgia Tech won’t face the Hokies in its 11-game schedule, but will close out the regular season against the Wolfpack Dec. 15 in Raleigh, N.C.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.