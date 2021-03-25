4 Georgia Tech athletes earn ACC postgraduate scholarship award

The awards are given to athletes who intend to pursue a graduate degree and have performed with distinction athletically and academically and also made contributions to the community. The honor comes with a $6,000 award for their graduate educations.

Waddell was named an honorary recipient as he intends to pursue a professional baseball career at the conclusion of his Tech career. Waddell and Chapman are both business administration majors. Fletcher is studying history, technology and society and MacGregor is earning her degree in mechanical engineering.