Georgia State’s weekend series with Appalachian State postponed

Two more Georgia State men’s basketball games were postponed Tuesday.
The Panthers’ weekend series at home against Appalachian State was postponed because of additional coronavirus positive test results with the GSU program.
This brings the total to seven games postponed or canceled because of COVID-19. The first two were set for Jan. 8-9 at Troy. A make-up date was set for the one of the games, 7 p.m. Feb. 16 in Troy, but the other was canceled.
Five home games have been postponed, with no word on whether any will be rescheduled. Along with the two postponements announced Tuesday, games against Coastal Carolina (Jan. 15) and South Alabama (Jan. 29-30) were postponed.
The Panthers (8-4, 2-3 Sun Belt Conference) last played Jan. 23, a 74-61 loss at Appalachian State, and their next scheduled game is Feb. 11 at home against Georgia Southern. After that game, six remain on the Panthers’ schedule as the team waits to hear word on the status of possible make-up games.