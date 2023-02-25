Georgia State drops seventh straight, ends regular season in cellar

It was a different story in the second half when the Panthers could not slow the JMU shooters. The Dukes shot 61% from the field in the second half and were 7-for-13 on 3-pointers. They quickly caught Georgia State by opening the half on a 17-4 run and led by as many as 27.

“We just didn’t bring the same level of intensity,” Hayes said. “I thought our guys fought. We had a couple shots that didn’t fall and we had a few mental mistakes on the defensive end that kind of piled up. You just can’t make that many mental mistakes against a veteran team that’s configured like they are. They’re good.”

The Panthers (10-20, 3-15) were led by Tucker and Moore, who each scored 16. Tucker had 12 points in the first half. Moore was 5-for-6 from the field but was limited to 26 minutes when he picked up his third personal foul in the final seconds of the first half.

Jamaine Mann scored 14 points with a team-high seven rebounds and Dwon Odom added 10 points, five rebounds and four assists. Ja’Heim Hudson played 12 minutes after missing the last two games with lower back issues but wasn’t effective and scored just two points.

James Madison (21-10, 12-6) got 19 points from the ageless Vado Morse and 16 points and 12 rebounds from burly 6-foot-7 graduate transfer Alonzo Sule. Tucker High product Terrence Edwards scored 12.

“Momentum is real,” Hayes said. “They came out with a renewed sense of intensity, physicality and execution.”