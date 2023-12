After FSU got a field goal to cut Georgia’s lead to 11, the Bulldogs rolled right down the field for their third consecutive touchdown drive. Daijun Edwards capped a four-play, 75-yard drive with a 10-yard rushing touchdown. Georgia has already rushed for 140 yards. Florida State, which needs a strong rushing attack given its absences in the passing game, has only 10 rushing yards. The Bulldogs lead 21-3.