Georgia reaches 63 points as onslaught continues

Sports
By
47 minutes ago

It’s TCU 2.0: Georgia’s backup offense has produced three touchdown drives on three possessions in the second half. The Bulldogs lead FSU 63-3 in the fourth quarter.

Stockton hit Anthony Evans III for a 14-yard touchdown to cap the latest drive. This is quite a performance, obviously, from Georgia, which just barely missed the College Football Playoff after a three-point loss to Alabama earlier this month. This showing should only build excitement for the 2024 Bulldogs, who will likely have very good odds of qualifying for the 12-team expanded playoff next year.

About the Author

Follow Gabriel Burns on facebookFollow Gabriel Burns on twitter

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top