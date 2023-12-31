Georgia reaches 63 points as onslaught continues

It’s TCU 2.0: Georgia’s backup offense has produced three touchdown drives on three possessions in the second half. The Bulldogs lead FSU 63-3 in the fourth quarter.

Stockton hit Anthony Evans III for a 14-yard touchdown to cap the latest drive. This is quite a performance, obviously, from Georgia, which just barely missed the College Football Playoff after a three-point loss to Alabama earlier this month. This showing should only build excitement for the 2024 Bulldogs, who will likely have very good odds of qualifying for the 12-team expanded playoff next year.