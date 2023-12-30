Georgia forces FSU punt to start game

The Georgia defense allowed the Seminoles’ offense to gain 15 yards before forcing a punt on the game’s opening possession.

Florida State is starting third-string quarterback Brock Glenn. It’s missing its leading rusher, top two receivers and top tight end, as well.

Gabriel Burns is a general assignment reporter and features writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. After four years on the Braves beat, he's expanded his horizons and covers all sports. You'll find him writing about MLB, NFL, NBA, college football and other Atlanta-centric happenings.

