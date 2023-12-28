Return of quarterback Carson Beck boosts Bulldogs’ confidence

Explore More AJC coverage of the Bulldogs

After the Bulldogs lost to Alabama in SEC Championship game, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound Beck had some decisions to make. Preliminary evaluations had him as a top-10 quarterback for the next NFL draft. If the junior wanted to improve on that, he’d have to consider opting out of the bowl game to focus on training.

Ten days ago, he announced on social media he planned to return for another season.

“My friends and family have helped put me in a situation to have options for my future,” Beck wrote. “However, the NFL can wait one more year. I am returning to UGA for my senior season.”

That decision set a number of factors into motion. Two days later, 5-star quarterback prospect Dylan Raiola signed with Nebraska instead of Georgia, to whom he’d been committed for eight months. And Beck, who never stopped practicing and preparing with the Bulldogs, took his workouts to a new level.

“Carson is elite,” junior cornerback Kamari Lassiter said. “He’s a really good quarterback, and the offense runs through him. Carson is always laser-focused, the same guy all the time, even-keeled. I mean, he’s always locked in despite the circumstances. Just to see that from him doesn’t really surprise me because that’s just who he is. …

“I’m excited to see him come back and see what he can do next year.”

Beck arrives at the Orange Bowl needing only155 yards to set Georgia’s record for most passing yards in a single season. Stetson Bennett owns the current mark of 4,127 in 2022. At 72.43%, he’s a virtual lock to finish the season with the highest completion percentage in school history.

Suffice it to say, Beck’s return has given the Bulldogs a boost a confidence. And their situation stands in stark contrast to their Orange Bowl opponent. The Seminoles will be starting their third-stringer, freshman Brock Glenn, with Jordan Travis sidelined with a leg injury and backup Tate Rodemaker deciding to opt out.

“To have him back, it just creates a lot of confidence and energy for our team,” coach Kirby Smart said on SEC Network. “A lot of the guys around him on offense have more confidence because he’s coming back, and the defensive players know we’re going to have the ability to score points and be explosive. When you have an experienced quarterback, it drives your offense. We’re lucky to have him coming back.”

Beck talks to reporters Wednesday morning for the first time since making his decision.