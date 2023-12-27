Orange Bowl: What you need to know

Where: Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

TV: ESPN

Line: Georgia currently is favored by 16.5 points. The line opened at minus-14 but has moved as members of the Florida State team have opted out. The over/under is 44.5 points.

Weather: The weather in Miami for Saturday calls for mostly cloudy skies with a low of 52 degrees and a high of 68 degrees. There is a 13% chance of rain.

Tickets: There are still tickets available. StubHub lists a low price of $62.

UGA: The Bulldogs have not been overly affected by opt-outs. Quarterback Carson Beck has declared his intention to return and will play in the game. Certain NFL draftees Brock Bowers and Amaris Mims did not travel with the team to Florida, but neither has announced whether he will play. Bowers has been practicing.

FSU: The Seminoles are down to their third-string quarterback, Brock Glenn, because of injury and the transfer portal. They will also be without their three top receivers (Keon Coleman, Johnny Wilson and Jaheim Bell) and top running back (Trey Benson), all of whom declared for the NFL draft and opted out.