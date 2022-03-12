Nolan Smith remains one of Georgia’s busiest Bulldogs

A busy man was Mr. Smith.

But Smith’s return is important beyond statistical production. His vocal leadership and commanding personality is what had Georgia coaches most excited and relieved that Smith decided to give the Bulldogs a fourth season. That was especially crucial with so many others of a similar disposition moving on to the next level.

Smith slipped up nine days after Georgia’s national championship win when he was pulled over in Barrow County allegedly for speeding, driving on a suspended license and smoking marijuana. But after clearing up those issues and apologizing to his teammates, people inside the program say Smith is even more determined to exemplify the leader the Bulldogs’ coaches believe he can be.

Starting with Smith, here’s how Georgia’s outside linebacker situation breaks down:

Returning starters: Nolan Smith (6-3, 235, Sr.)

Nolan Smith (6-3, 235, Sr.) All eyes on: Marvin Jones, Mykel Williams

Marvin Jones, Mykel Williams Outlook: Some see Smith’s lack of quarterback sacks (11.5 in three seasons) as a reason for concern. Georgia coaches do not. While part of his job as the Jack linebacker, that’s not his primary job. The Bulldogs have others who specialize in QB destruction, as their 49 sacks last season indicate. That’s why it’s also important that fifth-year senior Robert Beal, who led the team with 6.5 sacks, is back at Sam linebacker. Meanwhile, Georgia has compiled a bunch of talent at outside linebacker who can also contribute to the cause, including junior M.J. Sherman (6-foot-2, 235 pounds) and sophomore Chaz Chambliss (6-2, 250). They played in 15 and 14 games, respectively, last season. The real buzz heading into spring ball, though, is the chance to see Marvin Jones (6-4, 245) and Mykel Williams (6-5, 260) get after the quarterback. Both were 5-star prospects when they signed with the Bulldogs in December, both have impressed in workouts as early enrollees and Georgia will look at both as ends and as outside linebackers. While the responsibilities of an outside linebacker are some of the most complicated on the defense, it’s not hard to insert a terrific young athlete on passing downs and tell him to “go get the quarterback.” There are a bunch of Bulldogs who hope to heed that call.

Spring Preview 2022 is a 10-part series that will take a look at each of Georgia’s position groups daily until the Bulldogs open spring practice March 15.