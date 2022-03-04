Georgia Bulldogs aim to carry on RBU tradition

There has been a lot of debate about that recently. The Bulldogs haven’t had a back lead the SEC in rushing since Knowshon Moreno in 2008 (1,400 yards). Neither have they had a 1,000-yard rusher the past two seasons.

But Georgia would argue that RBU still fits. While the Bulldogs didn’t blow anybody away with their rushing numbers last season, they were still solid, if not exemplary. Seeking overall offensive balance under coordinator Todd Monken, they finished sixth in the 14-team SEC with an average of 190.93 rushing yards per game.